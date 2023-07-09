19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head

Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence. Police say she shot her mother in the head.(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Texas woman is behind bars after police say she shot her 50-year-old mother in the head.

Police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a Laredo residence. The suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Lissette Mar, was found a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, KGNS reports.

Police say Mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her mother, 50, is alive and is being treated at a local hospital. According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons section is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Murfreesboro Police investigate self-defense claim in double homicide at fast food restaurant
An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible
MNPD said one person is dead following a shooting at a Nashville gas station.
Metro Police investigating self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station
Newborn weights over 13 pounds
Murfreesboro mom gives birth to 13 pound baby the size of a three-month-old

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
A low-end severe threat is in place for areas south of I-40
First Alert Forecast: More rain today south of I-40
Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting