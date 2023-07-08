Williamson County homeowners worry about potentially armed robbers on the loose


WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a group of potentially armed car burglars in Williamson County. So far officials have arrested one person, but several burglars are still out there.

Neighbors in the area are worried after seeing law enforcement look for the group along General Macarthur Drive.

“I was up at 4 a.m. setting up the kitchen table studying, and I kept hearing a helicopter go over and I just kept hearing it go around and round, I thought well, something isn’t right,” Dan Cottrell said.

When Dan turned on the news, he said his mouth dropped.

“Someone had tried to break into cars and that I-65 had been shut down on both sides and I thought what this must have been a big deal,” Linda Cottrell said.

Williamson investigators said they received several calls early Friday morning reporting that a group of about 10 people were spotted breaking into cars at a Brentwood apartment complex.

When officers showed up, the suspects fled the area in two cars. One of the vehicles was recognized in a carjacking from the night before in Brentwood. Officers followed the cars on to I-65. One car was stopped by officers with spike strips.

The four suspects then pulled over and then ran into a wooded tree line near General McArthur Drive.

“When they said they ran into the woods off of General MacArthur, I began to go okay… is my yard that woods,” Linda said.

Police searched for hours but said all four people got away.

“My husband looked at me and said ‘why don’t you put the alarm on in case somebody tries to come in’ and I said there long gone, I hope,” Linda said.

Police said the other car crashed into someone driving down I-65. They were able to arrest one person, but the others got away.

“You know these things happen somewhere else but, not on your street,” Linda said.

“I was comforted to know that Brentwood police were sitting right out here and kind of watching the place for some time,” Dan said.

Neighbors are now just praying the other six are found soon.

