Three men arrested, stolen SUV recovered

The men were taken into custody Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Keys to other vehicles and two guns were recovered from the vehicle.
Keys to other vehicles and two guns were recovered from the vehicle.(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men are in custody, and a stolen SUV has been recovered following a lead generated by a License Plate Reader (LPR), according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A stolen 2004 GMC Yukon was detected by an LPR on Brick Church Pike Friday night. Police followed the vehicle to an apartment on Capitol Point.

The driver, 24-year-old D’Juan Bowers, went inside the apartment but shortly left in a different vehicle driven by an unidentified person. Police said he was taken to Jefferson Street, where he got out of the car and into another SUV.

The SUV dropped Bowers off at a clothing store on the same street and was picked up by 39-year-old Jason Rucker in a black Ford Edge.

Police followed Bowers and Rucker, who sped off. Spike strips were successfully deployed, and Rucker pulled into a parking lot where he and Bowers were taken into custody.

Davon Bowers, 22, was also inside the vehicle but fled on foot, discarding two loaded pistols as he ran. He was apprehended a few blocks away.

D’juan Bowers was charged with vehicle theft, and Davon Bowers and Rucker were charged with evading arrest. D’Juan and Davon Bowers were also charged on two outstanding warrants each for domestic assault & aggravated burglary.

Keys to other vehicles and two guns, one stolen, were found inside the Ford Edge, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home
Damian Rucker
Trespasser charged after threatening to ‘blow up’ Belmont United Methodist Church, police say
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt

Latest News

Damaging winds are possible mainly for areas along and West of I-65.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms for Some This Evening
Love on Wheels
Love on Wheels donates luggage with necessities and toys for children and young adults in...
Tennessee non-profit supports children and young adults in foster care
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says