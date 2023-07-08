Three men arrested, stolen SUV recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men are in custody, and a stolen SUV has been recovered following a lead generated by a License Plate Reader (LPR), according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A stolen 2004 GMC Yukon was detected by an LPR on Brick Church Pike Friday night. Police followed the vehicle to an apartment on Capitol Point.

The driver, 24-year-old D’Juan Bowers, went inside the apartment but shortly left in a different vehicle driven by an unidentified person. Police said he was taken to Jefferson Street, where he got out of the car and into another SUV.

The SUV dropped Bowers off at a clothing store on the same street and was picked up by 39-year-old Jason Rucker in a black Ford Edge.

Police followed Bowers and Rucker, who sped off. Spike strips were successfully deployed, and Rucker pulled into a parking lot where he and Bowers were taken into custody.

Davon Bowers, 22, was also inside the vehicle but fled on foot, discarding two loaded pistols as he ran. He was apprehended a few blocks away.

D’juan Bowers was charged with vehicle theft, and Davon Bowers and Rucker were charged with evading arrest. D’Juan and Davon Bowers were also charged on two outstanding warrants each for domestic assault & aggravated burglary.

Keys to other vehicles and two guns, one stolen, were found inside the Ford Edge, according to MNPD.

