Tennessee non-profit supports children and young adults in foster care

In Tennessee, the foster care system extends to the age of 21, so items are needed for all ages.
Love on Wheels donates luggage with necessities and toys for children and young adults in foster care.(WSMV)
By Alexandria Adams
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A non-profit organization in Franklin is helping thousands of foster children and young adults in each county in Tennessee.

The organization “Love on Wheels” provides children with items like a toothbrush, socks, and their own suitcase. The organization also provides a blanket and a toy for each person.

Its founder, Dr. Kathy Kunkel, owns her veterinary practice and runs her organization in the building behind her office. She said she was inspired to create it 11 years ago when her family was looking into fostering a child.

Dr. Kunkel said many children have nothing of their own when they arrive at a foster home.

“They’re often reduced to carrying things around in a trash bag,” Dr. Kunkel said. “I’ve been told the average length of time that kids in foster care go without underwear is three weeks.”

In Tennessee, the foster care system extends to the age of 21, so items are needed for all ages.

If you’re interested in helping by donating new items or your time, click here.

