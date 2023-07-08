Ravenwood Park to open later in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new park will soon open in the Donelson and Hermitage area.

Ravenwood Park will open near the historic Stone Hall Mansion, according to Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation.

The park will feature two playgrounds, including a three-story climbing tower and sand play zone. The park will also have sports courts, fitness equipment and will be surrounded by nearly four miles of scenic river frontage.

The park is set to open on July 22.

