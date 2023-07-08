Ravenwood Park to open later in July

The park will feature two playgrounds.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new park will soon open in the Donelson and Hermitage area.

Ravenwood Park will open near the historic Stone Hall Mansion, according to Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation.

The park will feature two playgrounds, including a three-story climbing tower and sand play zone. The park will also have sports courts, fitness equipment and will be surrounded by nearly four miles of scenic river frontage.

The park is set to open on July 22.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home
Damian Rucker
Trespasser charged after threatening to ‘blow up’ Belmont United Methodist Church, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Council approves funding for Metro schools
Murfreesboro police investigate double homicide out of a Cook Out.
Double homicide investigation underway in Murfreesboro
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
One dead after early morning shooting at Nashville gas station
'Armed and dangerous' teenager missing