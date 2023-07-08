Police investigate self-defense claim after fatal shooting at Nashville gas station

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot and killed at a gas station in Nashville Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Corner Mart on 2600 Clarksville Pike. MNPD said they are investigating a self-defense claim following the fatal shooting of 25-year-old DeCarlos Groves.

Police said a review of the store’s video surveillance showed Groves pulled out a handgun during an apparent robbery attempt. Groves then jumped over the county, landing on top of the store clerk, 20-year-old Peter Fang, police said.

Fang then got a weapon from his shirt pocket which discharged as Groves landed on him, striking Groves, police said.

According to police, as the struggled continued, additional shots were fired from Fang’s gun and Groves fell to the floor. That’s when Fang called the police.

Police said Groves died at the scene.

Metro Police said the investigation is continuing and will be staffed with the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion.

This is a developing story.

