One person hospitalized after 2nd reported shooting at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Friday evening at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at the same apartment complex.

