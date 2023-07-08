One person hospitalized after 2nd reported shooting at East Nashville apartment complex

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Friday evening at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at the same apartment complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teenage boy shot, killed at East Nashville apartment, police say

