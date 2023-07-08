One dead after early morning shooting at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot and killed in Nashville Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a gas station on 2600 Clarksville Pike. MNPD said one person is dead, and the suspect is not in custody. No information on either identity has been released.

This is a developing story.

