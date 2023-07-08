Missing Cheatham County teen found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing teen out of Cheatham County has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Katelyn McKeon, 16, on Friday. Officials said McKeon was considered armed and dangerous.

Officials announced the teen had been found on Saturday morning.

UPDATE: Katelyn McKeon has been located and is safe. Thank you for sharing! 3/3 pic.twitter.com/tLVNXKgFcq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 8, 2023

