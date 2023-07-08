Missing Cheatham County teen found safe

The teen was located Saturday morning, according to TBI.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing teen out of Cheatham County has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Katelyn McKeon, 16, on Friday. Officials said McKeon was considered armed and dangerous.

Officials announced the teen had been found on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home
Damian Rucker
Trespasser charged after threatening to ‘blow up’ Belmont United Methodist Church, police say

Latest News

Metro Council approves school funding
Murfreesboro police investigate fatal shooting outside of Cook Out
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Council approves funding for Metro schools
Ravenwood Park set to open this month
Ravenwood Park to open later in July