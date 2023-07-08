Metro Council moves Community Oversight Board to final vote
The final reading on the board will be July 18.
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is now one meeting closer to replacing the Community Oversight Board after passing an ordinance on Thursday night on second reading.
A new state law disbands Nashville’s current board and investigates potential police misconduct.
The community oversight board will be replaced by a new committee that doesn’t have the same power, but instead can only refer complaints to law enforcement.
The Metro Council will hold a final reading on the community oversight board at its next meeting on July 18.
