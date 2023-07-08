Metro Council moves Community Oversight Board to final vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is now one meeting closer to replacing the Community Oversight Board after passing an ordinance on Thursday night on second reading.

A new state law disbands Nashville’s current board and investigates potential police misconduct.

The community oversight board will be replaced by a new committee that doesn’t have the same power, but instead can only refer complaints to law enforcement.

The Metro Council will hold a final reading on the community oversight board at its next meeting on July 18.

