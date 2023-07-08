Metro Council approves funding for Metro schools

The council allocated the school funding, but it’s up to the school board to decide how it’s spent.
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo(Metro Schools)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved and called for school funding on Thursday evening.

The council allocated funding for Metro Nashville Public Schools, but it’s up to the school board to decide how it’s spent.

One way MNPS is looking to use its funding is by adding bulletproof films to doors and windows.

The schools worked with police to configure this plan to keep current buildings safe with this shatterproof material, MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said.

