Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

(Gray News) - United States forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” she said on Instagram.

Rapinoe will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.