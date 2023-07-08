Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.(Boyd Gaming via KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man became an instant millionaire on Friday thanks to playing a Megabucks slot machine.

KVVU reports the man identified as Jesus C. turned a $40 wager into a $10 million jackpot while gambling at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery hotel-casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, this was the first time the slot player visited its Cannery property.

Jesus C. was handed a check in the amount of $10.4 million on the casino floor.

He said he plans to buy his mother a house with his winnings.

Officials said the largest Megabucks jackpot was hit in 2003 in the amount of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

Latest News

Police searching for six suspects
Williamson County homeowners worry about potentially armed robbers on the loose
Police searching for six suspects
Police searching for six suspects
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention