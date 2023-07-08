First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms for Some This Evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Storms will continue to move through the Mid State this afternoon and evening posing a damaging wind threat

Damaging winds are possible mainly for areas along and West of I-65. (WSMV)

Storms have been ongoing this afternoon and stronger storms could develop through the evening. Areas west of I-65 have the best chance of seeing damaging winds, and some small hail may mix in at times as well. The severe threat wanes overnight but a few showers will persist.

Tomorrow will feature more scattered showers and storms. The severe threat is much lower than today, but a strong storm with damaging winds is not out of the question. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s.

High pressure moves in to start the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny days with temperatures rising quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday will be hot in the low 90s. Late day storms are possible, but the exact track of the storms is uncertain.

Rain and storm chances increase for Thursday and Friday as a front stalls out to our north. The lower 90s and very humid conditions will persist all the way through the weekend. Isolated storms are possible on Saturday as well.

