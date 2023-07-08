Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Cheatham County teen, possibly armed and dangerous


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenage girl who officials said should be considered armed and dangerous out of Cheatham County.

TBI said 16-year-old Katelyn McKeon was last seen on July 7th. She was wearing a teal-colored cropped shirt and jeans. TBI officials also said she was carrying a backpack.

McKeon has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance, according to TBI. If anyone sees her, they should call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s office at 615-792-4341 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

Latest News

'Armed and dangerous' teenager missing
Missing 10-year-old found safe
Ravenwood Park set to open this month
Ravenwood Park set to open this month
City closer to replacing community oversight board
City closer to replacing community oversight board
WSMV Metro Council
Metro Council moves Community Oversight Board to final vote