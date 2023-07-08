Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Cheatham County teen, possibly armed and dangerous

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teenage girl who officials said should be considered armed and dangerous out of Cheatham County.

TBI said 16-year-old Katelyn McKeon was last seen on July 7th. She was wearing a teal-colored cropped shirt and jeans. TBI officials also said she was carrying a backpack.

McKeon has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance, according to TBI. If anyone sees her, they should call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s office at 615-792-4341 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.