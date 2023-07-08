Double homicide investigation underway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened outside of a Cook Out in Murfreesboro Saturday morning.

Two men were shot and killed at around 1 a.m. following an altercation outside the restaurant’s parking lot on Memorial Boulevard, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.