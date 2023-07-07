Trespasser causes evacuation at Belmont United Methodist Church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken into custody Friday after police say he ran inside Belmont United Methodist Church, causing an evacuation and prompting an extensive response from law enforcement.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a man ran into the church and church goers called 911. Officers arrived Friday afternoon with guns drawn, according to witnesses. Police conducted a floor-by-floor search of the church, found the man on the third floor, and he surrendered.

Police said the man was unarmed and did not hurt or threaten anyone, but the church was evacuated out of precaution.

The church set up a reunification center for parents wanting to come get their children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

