Teen identified, arrested as one of 7 shooters in deadly Overlook Apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old was charged with the July 4 shooting death of 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris at the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike, Metro Nashville police said.

Police said Jaden Wright, 16, was one of the seven shooters accused of opening fire on Harris.

Wright was arrested early Wednesday morning at 6th Avenue North and Commerce Street. Officers approached him for being out past curfew. Police said Wright was carrying a backpack that contained a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

Wright tried to run away once officers noticed the gun but was quickly apprehended, Metro Police said.

At the time of Wright’s arrest, police said he was wearing the same clothing that was worn by one of the shooters at the apartment complex. Surveillance footage from the scene showed him to be one of the shooters, police said.

The investigation continues as Metro officers work to identify the others involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the others involved is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

