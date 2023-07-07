Teen identified, arrested as one of 7 shooters in deadly Overlook Apartment shooting

The teen was wearing the same clothing that was worn by one of the shooters, police said.
Jaden Wright
Jaden Wright(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old was charged with the July 4 shooting death of 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris at the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike, Metro Nashville police said.

Police said Jaden Wright, 16, was one of the seven shooters accused of opening fire on Harris.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say

Wright was arrested early Wednesday morning at 6th Avenue North and Commerce Street. Officers approached him for being out past curfew. Police said Wright was carrying a backpack that contained a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

Wright tried to run away once officers noticed the gun but was quickly apprehended, Metro Police said.

At the time of Wright’s arrest, police said he was wearing the same clothing that was worn by one of the shooters at the apartment complex. Surveillance footage from the scene showed him to be one of the shooters, police said.

The investigation continues as Metro officers work to identify the others involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the others involved is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in effect Saturday late.
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity with some thunderstorms
Jack Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification, a WSMV4 investigation...
Recorded phone call of former police chief raises questions of quid pro quo for commission card
Recorded phone call of former police chief raises questions of quid pro quo for commission card
Recorded phone call of former police chief raises questions of quid pro quo for commission card
Brawl breaks out at court hearing
Brawl transpires outside courtroom for hearing of 4-year-old girl killed