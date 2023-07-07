Suspect search shuts down interstate in Williamson County

Traffic was diverted off I-65 South at Concord Avenue for several hours.
Traffic was routed off the interstate at Concord Avenue early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an investigation involving a crash and a search for multiple suspects early Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Brentwood Police Department are assisting the Franklin Police Department in an investigation and southbound traffic was routed off of I-65 at Concord Avenue beginning around 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to Franklin Police, officers were pursuing a vehicle containing four car thieves when the men exited the car and fled on foot into the tree line off the interstate.

Officers are searching the wooded area with K-9 units between the interstate and a nearby neighborhood on General MacArthur Drive in Brentwood.

Prior to the shutdown of the interstate, a pickup truck crashed near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Concord Avenue. How the two incidents are related is unknown.

The interstate re-opened just before 6 a.m.

Franklin Police said the four men may be armed and for anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

