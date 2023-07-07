Smith County fair employee killed while servicing carnival ride

The ride was not in operation at the time of the accident, officials said.
Generic photo of a Gravitron carnival ride. This is not the ride involved in the Smith County...
Generic photo of a Gravitron carnival ride. This is not the ride involved in the Smith County incident.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a Smith County fair employee was killed Thursday while performing routine maintenance on a carnival ride.

According to a Smith County Fair Facebook post, the accident happened at 9:30 a.m. while the employee was servicing the “Gravitron” carnival ride. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) was notified the death and is investigating.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workplace Development issued a cease-and-desist order for the ride after the fatal accident. However, a third-party inspection on Friday concluded the ride did not have any operational issues and the labor department issued a letter stating the ride could resume operations.

James Gang Amusements has not had any prior issues while operating in the state of Tennessee, according to the state labor department. The ride was not in operation at the time of the incident and poses no danger to the general public, according to fair officials.

TOSHA said a fatality investigation can take between and eight and 10 weeks to complete.

“The James Family and the James Gang Amusement Co. would like to say that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the newly hired employee,” the post says. “We are not releasing the name of the employee until his next of kin can be notified.”

Smith County Fair will be keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers. The James Gang Amusement Company LLC of...

Posted by Smith County Fair on Thursday, July 6, 2023

