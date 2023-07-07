Sex offender charged with stalking Vanderbilt student

The 56-year-old man was spotted by the woman while she worked out at the gym in her complex.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Thursday after a woman accused him of stalking her two days in a row at her apartment complex in the West End area.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to The Grove Whitworth Apartment on Wednesday and Thursday after a woman noticed a man masturbating while he watched her work out in the complex gym. The woman told police she was exercising in the gym when she saw the man outside watching her while touching himself.

Officers found 56-year-old Timothy Temple in the apartment complex outside of building 7 after his description matched the one given by the victim. She had called the police the day before for the same complaint against Temple, but he managed to leave the area before officers arrived, the report states.

The arresting officers learned that Temple is a registered sex offender and had previously violated his probation twice before. He also had marijuana in his backpack, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked on stalking, trespassing, indecent exposure, drug possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

