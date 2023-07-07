No start date for NES push notification system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In January, Nashville Electric Service promised to make communication a priority for the next extreme weather event. NES said at the time that a push notification system would be coming soon for its customers. After yet another round of severe weather last week, WSMV 4 asked NES if any progress had been made on that promise.

Around 30,000 people were powerless in Nashville last weekend after trees took down powerlines across the city. Christina Bostic, who lives in 12 South, said her friends and family lost power for several days. Bostic said they received no updates from NES on when it would resume.

“Absolutely not, no,” Bostic said. “They had no idea.”

Something similar happened around Christmastime. An artic blast knocked out power to 20,000 people in southeast Nashville alone the day before Christmas Eve.

“I think the biggest issue was lack of communication with us,” Kim Freeman, who lost power during that time, said.

Two weeks later, NES announced it was committing $250 million to their communication system to provide push notifications.

“It seems like it would be an easy fix,” Bostic said.

WSMV 4 asked NES Friday what the update on that system is. NES told us they are currently testing software, and said while they understand the urgency, NES would not give an estimate for when the push notifications may start.

“Why would it take over half of the year just to release a warning to people,” Bostic asked.

NES said said the system will launch once it has passed several quality assurance tests.

“Anything we can do to prepare better would be helpful for the people in the city that I love so much,” Bostic said.

