OLD FASHIONED WITH A TWIST

1.5 oz Corsair Dark Rye Whiskey

.5 oz Banana Liqueur

2-3 dash Chocolate Bitters

1-2 daash Orange Bitters

Express orange peel

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, Stir until chilled and mixed. Strain into a rocks glass over new ice, Express orange peel and garnish

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.