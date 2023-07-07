MNPS adding bulletproof glass to all schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to add a bulletproof film to windows and doors at all buildings as part of a $6.5 million dollar safety plan Metro Council has funded.

Metro Schools worked with Metro Police to come up with this plan to keep current buildings safe with this shatterproof material while all new schools will have fully bulletproof glass under a state law, spokesperson Sean Braisted said. They are also installing a new radio system that will allow police officers to better communicate within schools while responding to an emergency.

“This is one of many added safety enhancements,” Braisted said about the film. “It’s meant to be an added layer of protection. The goal is to if someone were to use a blunt object or bullet, that this would slow the intruder down. It’s hard to ever stop someone when they have a weapon of war, but what you can do is slow them down in time for first responders to get there and address the situation before someone gets into the school building.”

While bullets can still go through this film, it prevents the glass from shattering and allowing a threat to walk into a school, like what happened during the Covenant School shooting.

Rachel Gadziejewski said Solar Art has been flooded with calls from schools and other businesses looking to install the technology since the tragic March shooting. They’ve already added the film at schools and churches in multiple counties.

“Just knowing that it’s there I think provides everyone with a higher level of safety and security and peace of mind,” Gadziejewski said. “You can still shoot through the window; it will go through the film. What the system that we’ve been installing lately is made to do, is to keep the glass and the frame as one unit.”

The film can absorb a bomb blast, Gadziejewski said. They use two layers of the film, one inside and one outside, and caulk to secure the window. The film comes in clear plastic and a variety of tints schools can use in different situations to create a mirrored appearance.

“You can see it pull the blast in, but the whole unit stays together,” Gadziejewski said. “That is going to be maximum effectiveness in slowing down anyone trying to gain entry into your home or building.”

Metro Schools has started the bidding process for these projects but will not have the film installed before the start of the school year, Braisted said. They are hoping to begin the rollout during the fall semester and have all schools protected by the spring.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.