Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered child alert on his behalf.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Kyle Crimmons Jr., who ran away from his home on Kemper Driver after an argument with a parent at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, was found in good health by a creek near his home, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

