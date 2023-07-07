Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Kyle Crimmons Jr., who ran away from his home on Kemper Driver after an argument with a parent at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, was found in good health by a creek near his home, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered child alert on his behalf.

WATCH: Boy found safe WATCH: Ten-year-old Kyle Crimmons has been found safe by authorities. https://tinyurl.com/27vcw8fh Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Friday, July 7, 2023

