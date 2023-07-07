Metro Council approves reducing speed limit in this Nashville neighborhood

The council voted to approve the speed limit reduction during the item’s final reading.
Rock Hill residents demand action to lower the speed limit.
Rock Hill residents demand action to lower the speed limit.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Council on Thursday approved lowering the speed limit in some Nashville neighborhoods.

The council voted to lower the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour for neighborhood streets in the General Services District. The areas can be seen in pink on the map below.

General Services District.
General Services District.(Nashville)

