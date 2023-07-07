Man found after firing gun at home, killing family pet

The home was reportedly empty at the time he fired the shots.
Hunter Johnson
Hunter Johnson(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they had located a young man who went missing after firing a gun inside his home on Thursday and killed a family pet.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Hunter Johnson who they believed to have a medical condition that would make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department also issued an alert for Johnson, adding that he fired shots into his home in South Nashville and killed a family pet. Police received a phone call about the shots around 9:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Little Gem Drive.

Police arrived at the home around 10 a.m. They found that the door had bullet holes and the window was shattered. They reported that he fled into a wooded area after the shooting.

The TBI reported that Johnson had been found in Nashville just after 8 a.m. on Friday. MNPD said Johnson was found unarmed and will be treated for injuries and evaluated.

How Johnson had access to a firearm is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Alabama residents speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery
Middle Tennessean wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket, jackpot now at $590M
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

Latest News

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects underway in Williamson Co.
Serial robbery suspect
Search underway for serial armed robbery suspect, police say
Catch Up Quick
Search for suspects continues in Brentwood