Lyft driver who died in shooting had fled Taliban takeover in Afghanistan; police release video of suspects

Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan. (Source: WUSA/VIEWER VIDEO/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - D.C. police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a Lyft driver that escaped the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

They released a video of the incident that shows four people running away from the scene Monday, shortly after 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar was shot.

The Lyft driver was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. and later died at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ahmad Yar was working an extra shift at the time of the Monday shooting.

He is a former Afghan interpreter and immigrated with his family to the U.S. in 2021.

The GoFundMe said he was the sole provider for his wife and four children, who are between the ages of 15 months and 13 years.

In a statement, Lyft says it is in contact with law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

No suspects have been named in the case.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Families left with unfinished pools after Midstate contractor goes bankrupt
Alabama residents speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery
Middle Tennessean wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket, jackpot now at $590M
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

Latest News

An investigation and a search for suspects shut down I-65 and Concord Avenue early Friday...
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects underway in Williamson Co.
Aunt talks about man declared missing who apparently really wasn't
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Humanoid robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against human creators
Catch Up Quick