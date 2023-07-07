Franklin burglary suspects caught after abandoning car, calling Uber

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two men are in custody after deputies say they broke into several vehicles in Franklin.

Early Thursday morning, Franklin police officers, alongside Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, were dispatched to Springhouse Circle after a homeowner saw someone on his Ring surveillance camera breaking into cars, according to a media release.

Responding officers found the suspects’ vehicle unoccupied. Officers later noticed an Uber driver show up in the area and two men got inside. One of the suspects ran away on foot, while the other, 19-year-old Joseph Martin, of Murfreesboro, remained in the vehicle, deputies said. Martin was immediately arrested.

Franklin Police Officers and Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly established a perimeter, ultimately boxing in the second suspect. Octavio Esteves, 19, of Murfreesboro, was captured after a two-hour manhunt in dense, nearby woods, according to the media release.

Esteves was out of jail on bond for a prior aggravated robbery, authorities said.

Martin is charged with three counts of burglary, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Estevez is charged with three counts of burglary and evading arrest.

Both men remain behind bars and will appear in court on Aug. 31.

