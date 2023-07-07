First Alert Forecast: Unsettled at times this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few storms late on Saturday could become strong - severe with damaging wind and/or hail.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy weather will continue for the next few hours for many of you, but some sunshine is likely before day’s end. The chance for rain is quite low today -- just 20%. Temperatures will climb through the 80s this afternoon, all the way to 90 in Nashville by 4 pm.

This evening, high humidity will continue. Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant out & about with dry weather for most. By morning, count on temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated spots of fog.

THIS WEEKEND:

Several waves of showers and storms are likely this weekend. One may develop tomorrow morning. At least one is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Where we get the most sunshine, temperatures will climb to around 90. Those spots will be the most likely ones to get some strong storms toward evening. Any storm could contain brief gusty, damaging wind and/or hail.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and warm with more showers and storms, especially late in the day and the overnight.

Despite the high chance for rain this weekend, there will be plenty of dry times, too.

A few strong - severe storms are possible late Saturday in Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will be dry.

Wednesday through Friday will offer up pop-up showers and storms once again.

