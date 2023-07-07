First Alert Forecast: Strong storm risk this weekend

The main severe weather risk is Saturday.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be a mostly dry day across the Mid State, I just cannot completely rule out an isolated shower this afternoon.

It will be hot with highs near 90 this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday. A round of showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and evening and any of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail, and torrential downpours. The high will be in the upper 80s. Storms will clear the area by Sunday morning.

Much of Sunday will be pleasant and variably cloudy. Then, once again, late in the day showers and storms will develop. Sunday’s best chance of rain will be along and south of I-40. Any slow-moving storms on Sunday could also cause some flooding in parts of the area. The high will be in the mid-80s.

NEXT WEEK

Rain will be exiting early on Monday. The high will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and hot, the high will climb to the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms will then form on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Highs on both days will be in the low 90s.

