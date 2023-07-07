First Alert Forecast: Some unsettled weather this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day Saturday: A few storms late on Saturday could become strong - severe with damaging wind and/or hail. Another round of storms is possible on Sunday as well.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This evening, high humidity will continue. Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant out & about with dry weather for most. By morning, count on temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated spots of fog.

THIS WEEKEND POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS:

First Alert Weather Day Saturday with several waves of showers and storms are likely this weekend. One may develop tomorrow morning. At least one is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Where we get the most sunshine, temperatures will climb to around 90. Those spots will be the most likely ones to get some strong storms toward evening. Any storm could contain brief gusty, damaging wind and/or hail.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and warm with more showers and storms, especially late in the day and the overnight. We will monitor in case another alert day is needed. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Despite the high chance for rain this weekend, there will be plenty of dry times, too.

A few strong - severe storms are possible late Saturday in Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, the high Monday will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday through Friday will offer up pop-up showers and storms once again. The highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.