Brawl transpires outside courtroom for hearing of 4-year-old girl killed


WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A brawl inside the hallways of the Davidson County Courthouse broke out Thursday afternoon during a hearing for the three men accused of shooting and killing four-year-old Taliyah Frazier.

Frazier was in the backseat of a car on Dickerson Pike when she was shot and killed over a month ago.

Thursday was the first day Frazier’s family saw the four men charged in her murder.

Lemarian Buchanan, Trey Dennis, Kenlando Lewis, and Keimari Johnson all appeared before Judge Marcus Floyd Thursday afternoon.

It was also the first time Frazier’s mom’s boyfriend, Dandre Pruitt, testified. He was driving the black Chevy Malibu Frazier and Pruitt’s two-year-old twin boys were in. Pruitt said he picked up pills from a friend and was on his way to the Family Dollar on Dickerson Pike where his girlfriend, Taliyah’s mother, works.

When he got to the intersection of Douglas Ave. and Dickerson Pk. and stopped at the red light when shots were fired from behind. Pruitt said he had no idea where the shots were coming from, but one hit Frazier in the back of her head.

“Car started to get shot up and I tried to pull my kids down,” he said. “And I was trying to drive at the same time.”

Metro Nashville Police Detective, Timothy Skopek, testified he interviewed some of the defendants and watched video footage of all four men who were in the car behind Pruitt.

Skopek said Dennis was the driver of the car and Buchanan admitted he was one of the ones who fired shots at Pruitt’s Malibu from the back passenger seat of the car he was in. He admitted in the interview he didn’t know who was in front of him.

“He thought it was someone else,” he said. “He didn’t know it was Pruitt.”

Pruitt testified he didn’t know the defendants, except Dennis who he went to school with years ago. He said he never had any hostile interactions with any of them.

The case will now to the grand jury and a trial date will be set.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Woman attacked in church parking lot
Bellevue mother attacked while strapping child into car seat
Woman attacked in church parking lot
Woman attacked in church parking lot
Solar Art has seen a major increase in schools installing shatterproof film on windows and...
MNPS adding bulletproof glass to all schools
Sheep helping maintain landscaping
Sheep helping maintain landscaping