Bellevue mother attacked while strapping child into car seat

Experts provide tips on how to avoid danger while strapping children in to car seats.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue mother was attacked while strapping her child into a car seat on Wednesday morning. It happened at a small church parking lot on Hicks Road. Police said a man attacked a woman at knifepoint and tried to take her clothes off.

“While a mother was strapping her child in? This is unimaginable. I just cannot fathom what I’m hearing,” said Janice Trent, a woman who lives close to where the attack happened.

Trent said that the attack is something she’d never expected to see in her neighborhood.

The mother told police that she opened her door and reached in to strap her child into a car seat when she was attacked. She said a man came up behind her, grabbed her hair, pulled out a knife and tried to take her clothes off. The mom was able to fight the man off and said he went into the wooded area behind the church.

“For something like that to happen, is just shocking,” Trent said.

Trent wasn’t the only neighbor who was stunned at the incident. Another neighbor said they heard the police response.

“[I] heard all the helicopters and sirens and didn’t know what was going on,” said the neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous. “While driving past the church, I saw just a whole bunch of police.

The neighbor said they heard there was a homeless encampment the man might’ve run back to.

Self-defense experts said parents should periodically check their surroundings while strapping their child in and even consider hopping into the backseat and locking the car while they do it.

“I’ll pay close attention to everything around,” Trent said. “I’m the type of person who normally doesn’t pay attention to things, but now I will be.”

