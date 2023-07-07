Amazon driver caught stealing kittens taken off delivery duties

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Amazon says one of its delivery drivers has been sidelined after allegedly stealing three newborn kittens from a home in La Vergne.

The driver was caught on video picking up three kittens and putting them in the Amazon delivery van.

“We take these incidents seriously and have apologized to the customer,” the online retailer said in a statement. “Once this video was brought to our attention, we spoke with the driver, and they were immediately prohibited from delivering for Amazon again. We’re continuing to investigate and have engaged local law enforcement.”

Terry Dickerson, the kittens’ owner, said the kittens range in age from four to six weeks and are in dire need of their mother’s milk, as well as supplements and medicines needed to survive.

He said normally, he’ll meet delivery drivers when a package arrives at his home because he has several cats that roam his small La Vergne farm.

“The delivery driver saw them and took them before we actually got out there to meet her,” Dickerson said. “I had never seen her before. She was looking at some of the other cats when we went out there. She never really said anything. She just took off and took the kittens.”

A police report has been filed with the La Vergne Police Department. Police are investigating the case as larceny, according to an incident report. Dickerson said Amazon has launched its own investigation but won’t release details until the investigation is complete.

“We just want our kittens back. We don’t understand why she did what she did. If she thought she was helping, she wasn’t. The little one needs its mother’s milk,” Dickerson said. “These are our kids. Our kids have grown and moved out; they’re part of the family. They all have names. They come in at night. I don’t understand why she did what she did. She made things a whole lot worse, and we’re just hoping that the kittens are still alive.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department.

