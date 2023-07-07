84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for risk of handlebars detaching

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars detaching, causing a risk of falls and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - The company woom recalled approximately 84,000 of its Original Bicycles for a risk of handlebars detaching, posing a fall hazard for riders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that the recall includes all of the 2018-2021 model bikes, which were designed for riders from age 18 months to 14 years old. There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

They were sold at woom.com, amazon.com and bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

The bicycles were sold in six versions: balance bikes woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, as well as pedal bikes woom 2-6. They come in several colors, with “woom” on the front and sides.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls to learn more about this and other recalls.

