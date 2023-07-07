31 BUI arrests in Tennessee over Fourth of July weekend

The total BUI number is six more than over the holiday period last year, TWRA said.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WIFR)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says more than two dozen people were arrested for boating under the influence statewide over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

TWRA boating officers made 28 alcohol-related boating under the influence (BUI) arrests, plus an additional three drug-related BUI arrests as part of its Operation Dry Water, aimed at combating intoxicated boaters, according to a media release.

The total number of BUI reports came in at 31, six more than over the holiday period last year, TWRA said.

Officers checked close to 3,400 vessels, issued 555 written warnings, and gave 351 verbal warnings, mostly due to marine events and compliance issues.

No fatal boating accidents were reported, but nine people were seriously injured across the state, according to TWRA.

There were also nine property damage incidents reported.

On small streams and rivers, officers checked nearly 2,600 kayaks and canoes, resulting in 21 citations. Eight simple possession citations were issued, as well as three littering citations.

