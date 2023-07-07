1 dead after pickup, propane trucks crash in Murfreesboro, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a small pickup and a propane truck.

Police said they responded to the crash on Southeast Broad Street near Overlook Place at about 9:50 a.m. on Friday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the pickup was driving inbound on Southeast Broad Street and veered into the other lane, hitting a propane truck, police said.

The pickup driver was trapped inside, but Murfreesboro firefighters were able to get him out. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police. His name is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

The propane truck driver was not hurt. Traffic was rerouted for hours while the crash was investigated.

The freightliner truck was hauling 2000 gallons of propane, police said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol inspected it to make sure there were no propane leaks.

The propane was offloaded onto another truck before it could be towed away safely, police said. The investigation continues.

