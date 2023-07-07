1 in custody, search for 6 suspects underway in Williamson Co.

Traffic was diverted off I-65 South at Concord Road for several hours.
Traffic was diverted off I-65 South at Concord Avenue for several hours.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody but the search for at least six other suspects continued in Williamson County Friday.

According to Franklin Police, officers were pursuing a vehicle containing four car burglars when the men exited the car and fled on foot into the tree line off Interstate 65 in Williamson County. That caused a temporary shutdown of the interstate.

Officers used K-9 units to search the wooded area between the interstate and a nearby neighborhood on General MacArthur Drive in Brentwood. Franklin Police said the four men may be armed and asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

Prior to the interstate shutdown, another vehicle connected to the investigation carrying three suspects crashed after a pursuit near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Concord Road. One of those suspects was arrested.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Brentwood Police Department are assisting the Franklin Police Department in the search.

Traffic was routed off the interstate at Concord Avenue early Friday morning.

The interstate re-opened just before 6 a.m.

