1 in custody, search for 6 suspects continues in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody but the search for at least six other suspects continues in Williamson County on Friday.

According to Franklin Police, officers began pursuing a vehicle on I-65 after as many as 10 people were spotted breaking into cars at The Landings apartment complex on Moores Lane around 3:15 a.m. on Friday. The suspects fled the area in two cars when officers converged on the area and one of the vehicles was recognized in a carjacking from the night before in Brentwood.

The pursuit continued on the interstate until spike strips were deployed, causing one of the vehicles to pull over and four suspects to run into the wooded tree line. The interstate was shut down while multiple law enforcement agencies established a perimeter in hopes of keeping the suspects out of nearby neighborhoods, according to FPD.

Officers used K-9 units to search the wooded area between the interstate and a nearby neighborhood on General MacArthur Drive in Brentwood. Franklin Police said the four men may be armed and asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

The other vehicle containing three suspects crashed into a random car on I-65 and continued on into Nolensville until the tires no longer functioned. One of those suspects is in custody and the search continues for the other two.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Police, and Nolensville Police assisted in the pursuit and continue to be a part of the search efforts.

The interstate re-opened just before 6 a.m.

