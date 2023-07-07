1 of 3 kittens taken by Amazon delivery driver dies, owner says

One of the kittens died, while the others are “very sick” and are being treated by a vet, their owner said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA VERGNE. Tenn. (WSMV) - One of three kittens taken from a La Vergne farm by an Amazon driver has died, while two others are undergoing treatment with a veterinarian, according to their owner.

The kittens were taken from the home of Terry Dickerson on June 30. The Amazon driver was caught on camera picking up the kittens and putting them inside her Amazon delivery truck. Dickerson said Friday the Amazon Incident Response Team tracked down the kittens, which were taken to a local animal rescue.

One of the kittens died, while the others are “very sick” and are being treated by a vet, Dickerson said.

Driver caught stealing kittens ‘prohibited’ from delivering for Amazon
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home

The driver who took the kittens was told she would no longer deliver for Amazon.

“We take these incidents seriously and have apologized to the customer. Once this video was brought to our attention, we spoke with the driver and they were immediately prohibited from delivering for Amazon again,” an Amazon spokesman said in a statement. “We’re continuing to investigate and have engaged local law enforcement.”

A police report was filed by Dickerson with the La Verge Police Department. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

Dickerson said he will now start the process of getting his kittens back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

