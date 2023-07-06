Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One baby in Williamson County is getting recognition for much more than just being born in time for Independence Day.

The baby entered the world this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed in at an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

