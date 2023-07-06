Wife of Bishop Marcus Campbell speaks after his passing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bishop Marcus Campbell’s wife, Stacy Campbell, knows how much her husband made an indelible impression on the city of Nashville and his members including the youth.

Campbell passed away July 1st after being hospitalized from ongoing heart issues.

“Even though his heart didn’t function, but at 10% his heart was 100% plus,” said an emotional Stacey Campbell during her interview with WSMV 4.

Stacy describes her husband as loving, caring, passionate about his ministry to serve others and fulfilling the purpose God placed on his heart.

“He always would tell us that when it was his time to go, he wanted to go empty that meant he wanted to pour out all that God poured into him and into everyone else so he wouldn’t have no regrets,” said Campbell.

Campbell and her husband have eight children, three girls and five boys. She recalls the last words she heard from her husband before he passed away.

“The last thing he said to me was ‘I love you’ and he couldn’t even talk. He was mouthing it to me,” said Campbell.

Campbell was known as the ‘unofficial mayor’ according to Stacy because of his giving spirit, outreach initiatives, and impacting so many lives, both young and old.

“He always figured if he could just at least reach one then he’s done what he needed to do, because he did some things in his life that he didn’t even want to speak about and he felt like he owed it to the young men and young women,” said Campbell.

Bishop Campbell’s outreach work extended to so many including Deshaun Woods, one of his many mentees. Woods believes Campbell’s G.A.N.G program, which stands for “Gentlemen And Not Gangsters completely changed his life.

“His message was, really to me, I took it as basically the streets not it. And find you something else, the streets is not where it’s at, that’s basically what I got from it,” said Woods.

Now that Woods is on a better path, he knows how much Bishop Campbell would have wanted him to continue the work in hopes of impacting others.

“Letting the young men know, just guiding young men in the right direction. Letting them know what to do, what not to do. What’s right and what’s wrong, that’s what he was doing. Be a big brother like he was,” said Woods.

As the community mourns Bishop Campbell his wife says there’s always a way to keep his spirit alive.

“So never stop ministry, never stop moving your feet, never give up at all but you keep going to see what the end is going to be because that’s what Marcus Campbell was all about,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s funeral will be held at Mt. Calvary in Madison, TN. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the funeral is set for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.