VIDEO: Search underway for man who robbed Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say

Police say there was a customer in the store who had no idea the store was being robbed.
Search underway for man who robbed Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say
Search underway for man who robbed Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a suspect who robbed a Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint on July 2, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say the suspect, an unidentified man, entered the Florence Station BP on Northwest Broad Street and walked around the store for several minutes before pointing a revolver at the clerk and robbing them.

Related Coverage:
Search underway for man who robbed La Vergne 7-Eleven at gunpoint

The suspect got away with hundreds of dollars and left the store walking towards Florence Road. Police said there was a customer in the store who had no idea the store was being robbed.

“If you know this person, please contact Detective Matt Coe at 629-201-5641 or email 0986@murfreesborotn.gov.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

The Franklin Police Department says these men, pictured in a TBI sketch, are accused of taking...
Suspects steal Good Samaritan’s car after asking for help, Franklin police say
A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Average heat & humidity, then the threat for strong - severe storms late Saturday
Man wanted for allegedly threatening family with a gun arrested in Nashville
Police search for hit-and-run driver of stolen car who critically injured a man in Nashville
Police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Mt. Juliet man