VIDEO: Search underway for man who robbed Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a suspect who robbed a Murfreesboro gas station at gunpoint on July 2, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say the suspect, an unidentified man, entered the Florence Station BP on Northwest Broad Street and walked around the store for several minutes before pointing a revolver at the clerk and robbing them.

The suspect got away with hundreds of dollars and left the store walking towards Florence Road. Police said there was a customer in the store who had no idea the store was being robbed.

“If you know this person, please contact Detective Matt Coe at 629-201-5641 or email 0986@murfreesborotn.gov.”

