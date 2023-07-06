Suspects steal Good Samaritan’s car after asking for help, Franklin police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin detectives are hoping sketches drawn by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will help police identify and arrest two suspects who “turned a Franklin good Samaritan into a carjacking victim.”

The Franklin Police Department said a man stopped to help two males who were standing outside of what he thought was a broken-down truck on Lewisburg Pike near the Steam Valley subdivision. The suspects said they needed a jump, according to police.

“When the victim got out to help, one of the suspects jumped into the victim’s SUV and fled,” police said in the release. “The other suspect fled in the vehicle that the suspects said was broken down.”

That vehicle is a silver, 2015 or newer model, short bed, 4-door Ford F-150 with stock rims. Both suspects are thought to be in their mid-20s with short hair and mustaches, according to police.

The victim’s vehicle they stole was a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

FPD said police are grateful no one was hurt and hope this incident will not dissuade people in the community from wanting to help others. However, it does highlight the importance of realizing that not everything is what it seems, the department said.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the sketches is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.

