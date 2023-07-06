Search underway for man who robbed La Vergne 7-Eleven at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in La Vergne on July 4.

La Vergne Police say at about 2:15 a.m., a man pulled a black revolver and held the clerks of the 7-Eleven on Fergus Road at gunpoint.

He then fled the scene with cash from the register.

Police say the suspect is described, “...to be a young Hispanic male, about 5′5″-5′7″, no facial hair, a light blue baseball cap with ‘Woof’, gray Aeropostale hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.”

If you may have witnessed the crime or have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748.

