Search underway for serial armed robbery suspect, police say

Police say the suspect is also potentially linked to similar robberies in Lavergne.
Serial robbery suspect
Serial robbery suspect(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said detectives are trying to identify a gunman who allegedly robbed three convenience stores in the past week.

The following places were robbed:

  • Kwik Sak, 1451 Donelson Pike, on Wednesday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mapco, 3043 Nolensville Pike, on Tuesday, July 4, at 11:30 p.m.
  • Mapco, 2101 Murfreesboro Pike, on Thursday, June 29, at 3:45 a.m.
Police say in each case, the gunman entered the convenience store and brought an item to the register before demanding cash from clerks at gunpoint. The suspect is also potentially linked to similar robberies in La Vergne.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

