Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man indicted by a grand jury for a murder that occurred in August 2021, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 29-year-old Tyrone Walker has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

Holmes, 39, was found dead lying in a parking lot at 1212 Avenue South, according to police. The investigation by detective Ben Hughes led to the identification of Walker as the suspect in this case, MNPD said.

“Anyone who sees Walker or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” police said.

