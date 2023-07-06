Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say

Police say 29-year-old Tyrone Walker has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.
Search underway for man indicted for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Search underway for man indicted for 2021 Nashville murder, police say(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a man indicted by a grand jury for a murder that occurred in August 2021, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 29-year-old Tyrone Walker has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

Holmes, 39, was found dead lying in a parking lot at 1212 Avenue South, according to police. The investigation by detective Ben Hughes led to the identification of Walker as the suspect in this case, MNPD said.

“Anyone who sees Walker or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound during standoff, police say
Police said a man was gunned down on July 4 at an apartment complex near Buena Vista Pike.
7 men fire over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say
Police look for man who attacked mother
Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
The driver went around a police barricade on Korean Veterans Boulevard, according to the Metro...
Drunk driver charged after hitting pedestrian, police cruiser, dump truck, police say
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

Latest News

Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights
Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights
Video shows an Amazon driver putting kittens in the back of delivery truck.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver steals 3 newborn kittens from Tennessee home
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Man arrested for 2017 murder of teen near Nashville Airport, police say
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher