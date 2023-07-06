Roads shut down as crews battle Burger King fire in Clarksville, police say

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters in Clarksville are battling a fire at a Burger King on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police say multiple roads are closed as crews battle the fire.

“Holiday Drive is completely closed from Wilma Rudolph Blvd. to Clay Lewis. Traffic on Wilma Rudolph Blvd may also be affected,” CPD said.

The public is asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes until further notice. Police say if you have to travel this way, be prepared for long delays.

