Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights

The boy is wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt with no shoes and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thursday morning.

Police say they are asking the public to be on the lookout for 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons Jr. The boy ran away from his home on Kemper Driver after an argument with a parent at about 11:15 a.m.

He ran into a wooded creek area behind his home and officers have been searching for him throughout the day, MNPD said.

He’s 4′7″ tall and weighs 80 pounds; he’s wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt with no shoes and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.

“Anyone who sees Kyle or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600,” MNPD said.

